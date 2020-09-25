Six Oklahoma schools awarded National Blue Ribbon School designation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Six Oklahoma public schools were named 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools for their academic excellence and progress in closing student achievement gaps.

Six Oklahoma schools are among the 367 National Blue Ribbon Schools named by the U.S. Department of Education.

The schools are as follows:

Frederick Elementary School, Frederick Public Schools, Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School

Freedom Elementary School, Sapulpa Public Schools, Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School

John Rex Charter School, Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School

McKinley Elementary School, Norman Public Schools, Exemplary High Performing School

Muldrow Middle School, Muldrow Public Schools, Exemplary High Performing School

Wayside Elementary School, Bartlesville Public Schools, Exemplary High Performing School

Selected National Blue Ribbon Schools are honored in one of two performance categories based on student assessment scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates.

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

“I am inspired by the effort and teamwork that went into this accomplishment and the high bar these schools are setting for their students,” said Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “This level of excellence requires visionary leadership, exceptional educators who prioritize meeting the needs of students every day and the support of engaged families. I congratulate these six schools for being recognized as among the very best in the United States.”

