OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Six Oklahoma universities are working to help Ukrainians who have been impacted by the Russian invasion.

The presidents at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, East Central University, University of Central Oklahoma, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Northeastern State University, and Southeastern Oklahoma State University have announced a scholarship program for Ukrainians who have been severely impacted by the invasion.

The scholarship program will cover tuition and room and board for undergraduate Ukrainian students who are seriously impacted or displaced. If the student meets university admission standards, the scholarship will cover costs for undergraduate degrees and on-campus residences.

“RUSO’s mission is to prepare students to succeed in a global society, and we place great importance on providing assistance to those students who are fighting through a global tragedy,” said RUSO Board Chair Connie Reilly.

To be eligible, students must apply for admission by July 2024.

For more information about the Ukraine Student Scholarship program, please contact:

Southwestern Oklahoma State University: (580) 774-3782

East Central University: (580) 332-8000

University of Central Oklahoma: (405) 974-2000

Northwestern Oklahoma State University: (580) 327-1700

Northeastern State University: (918) 444-2500

Southeastern Oklahoma State University: (580) 745-2000

Regional University System of Oklahoma: (405) 842-8817