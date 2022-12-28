STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say six people have been arrested following a traffic stop in Stillwater.

Around 2:37 a.m. on Dec. 27, a Stillwater police officer conducted a traffic stop on an SUV for an equipment failure.

When the officer got to the vehicle, seven people were found inside the SUV, including one person sitting in the rear hatch area.

Authorities say one of the people inside tried to ingest several bags of pills, which led to officers and jailers administering Narcan to save him.

Police arrested 26-year-old Joshua Wilcoxen, 43-year-old Terrance Richard, 26-year-old Ashley Flint, 34-year-old Clinton Wood, 38-year-old Jessica Prather, and 33-year-old Matthew Kerns.

All six face an array of drug complaints.