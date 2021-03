DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say six people are without a home after an apartment fire in Del City early Monday morning.

Shortly after midnight, firefighters were called to an apartment complex near S.E. 29th and Sooner Rd.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from one unit.

Officials say a family was asleep when they awoke to their smoke detectors going off.

Fortunately, all six people were able to get out safely.