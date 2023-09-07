Skate the Plaza official event poster. Image from Money Ruins Everything.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — 16th Street will be transformed into a skatepark on Friday night for the Skate the Plaza festival, presented by the Oklahoma City Plaza District and Money Ruins Everything Skate Supply.

The festival will feature skateboarding demos, live music and an area for attendees to skate.

Skate the Plaza official event poster front (L) and back (R) sides. Images from Money Ruins Everything.

Earlier this week, Money Ruins Everything posted a video on their Instagram giving potential attendees a sneak peak of the ramps they’re building for the festival:

Video of ramps being built for Skate the Plaza. Video from Money Ruins Everything Instagram.

16th Street will be closed between Indiana and Blackwelder for the festival. The City says the street closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. Friday morning to midnight to allow sufficient time for setup, teardown and cleanup of the event site.

Skate the Plaza event map and traffic plan. Image from the City of OKC.

Skate the Plaza starts at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 and is free for all to attend. For more information about the event, visit plazadistrict.org.