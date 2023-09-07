OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — 16th Street will be transformed into a skatepark on Friday night for the Skate the Plaza festival, presented by the Oklahoma City Plaza District and Money Ruins Everything Skate Supply.
The festival will feature skateboarding demos, live music and an area for attendees to skate.
Earlier this week, Money Ruins Everything posted a video on their Instagram giving potential attendees a sneak peak of the ramps they’re building for the festival:
16th Street will be closed between Indiana and Blackwelder for the festival. The City says the street closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. Friday morning to midnight to allow sufficient time for setup, teardown and cleanup of the event site.
Skate the Plaza starts at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 and is free for all to attend. For more information about the event, visit plazadistrict.org.