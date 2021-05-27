Skating rink opening at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for something fun to do this Memorial Day weekend, a fun new activity is opening to the public at Scissortail Park.

Sky Rink at Scissortail Park will open for the 2021 season on Thursday, May 27, beginning at 10 a.m.

Scissortail Park’s seasonal outdoor roller-skating rink sits under the Event Pavilion in the southeast corner of the Park near the Skydance Bridge.

The rink has approximately 5,000 square feet of skating surface for both traditional quad skates as well as inline skates.

Summer Hours and Admission:

Wednesday | 10am–8pm | $7 admission

Thursday | 10am–8pm | $7 admission

Friday | 10am–10pm | $8 admission

Saturday | 10am–10pm | $8 admission

Sunday | 1–7pm | $7 admission.

Admission prices include quad skate rental. Inline skates are also available to rent.

The inline skates can be used inside the rink or taken anywhere on Scissortail Park grounds.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, a DJ will be playing tunes for visitors to the park.

From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, organizers say InspyralCircus will show off some skate tricks with hoops, fans, and bubbles. Beginning at 8 p.m., there will be a contest for the best 80s attire.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, guests can watch Roller Derby at the Sky Rink.