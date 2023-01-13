OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a crash that killed a 48-year-old Oklahoma man.

Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 12, emergency crews were called to a crash along County Rd. 2130, just west of Avant in Osage County.

Investigators say a 2009 Ford F350 pickup truck, driven by 48-year-old Bradley Prather, was heading eastbound on County Rd. 2130 when it went left of center on a curve and hit a tractor trailer head-on.

Prather was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.