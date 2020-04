SKIATOOK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Skiatook Police Department is looking for a missing 67-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Yovanna Henderson, who is described as a white female. No other details about her appearance were released.

Her last known location is in Skiatook on April 14 around 1 p.m. near Rogers and Lenapah.

Officials say Henderson is a diabetic, and it is unknown if she has her medication with her.

If you know her whereabouts, call police immediately.