Skimmers found on several pumps at Oklahoma gas station

CASHION, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are encouraging residents in one Oklahoma community to take a closer look at their bank accounts.

Officials with the Cashion Police Department say they found three skimmers at the Conoco gas station near Euclid and Boulevard.

Investigators say the skimmers were found on three of the four gas pumps at the station.

Authorities say they do not know how long the skimmers were in place, but are encouraging everyone to check their bank statements for fraudulent activity.