OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular hotel in Oklahoma City announced that it is reopening its doors after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Skirvin Hilton Hotel announced that it is reopening its doors on Monday, June 22 after being closed for nearly three months.

“We are thrilled to welcome our guests back to the magnificent Skirvin Hilton,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “For generations, Skirvin Hilton has been a timeless jewel in Oklahoma City, providing the highest standards of quality and service to our valued guests. During this time apart, we have worked tirelessly to create a new experience that elevates our amenities, features and traditions with advanced safety and sanitization measures. Under the experienced leadership of industry veteran Skip Harless, our team members stand ready to help create a comfortable and stress-free experience for our guests.”

Officials say they are also implementing the Hilton CleanStay program, which includes the following measures:

Utilizing enhanced room cleaning measures with hospital grade cleaning products. Once the room is verified to meet the CleanStay standards, a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal will be placed on the door.

Placing disinfecting stations, with wipes and hand sanitizer, throughout the property.

Cleaning of public and team member areas at scheduled intervals, including frequent maintenance of high-touch areas like elevators and bathrooms. Commercial-grade Lysol products will be used.

Encouraging guests to use digital check-in for a contactless arrival experience.

Implementing physical distancing measures throughout the property, directing guests on how to enjoy all Skirvin Hilton has to offer in a safe and convenient way.

Ensuring all team members wear appropriate personal protective equipment.