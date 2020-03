OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular attraction in Oklahoma City will be closed for several months, city officials say.

According to the City of OKC, the Skydance Bridge will be closed March 4 through the summer.

Contractors will be installing new decking on the bridge.

In 2018, the city council voted to replace the worn and warped decking with lightweight concrete panels.

The new deck is expected to cost $750,000.

There will be detour signs to direct pedestrians and cyclists to Robinson Ave.