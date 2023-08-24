OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma stamp enthusiasts can expect four new looks for the upcoming debut of some of Oklahoma’s iconic bridges.

The four bridges in the series: the Arrigoni Bridge, the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, the Skydance Bridge and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge.

Ethel Kessler designed the stamps based off existing photographs.

A famous OKC landmark will soon grace collectors’ books and the corners of envelopes nationwide.

The Skydance Bridge will be featured in a new stamp series from the U.S. Postal Service starting Aug. 24.

To honor the occasion, here are some fun facts about the Skydance Bridge from okc.gov:

• The bridge opened in 2012.

• Its unique shape was inspired by the scissor-tailed flycatcher, Oklahoma’s state bird.

• It is a pedestrian bridge and is 380 feet long.

The Skydance Bridge is one of four in the series. Visit your local post office or shop online here to purchase these iconic stamps.