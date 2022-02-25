OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Skydance Bridge was lit up in an array of brilliant colors Friday night in support of Ukraine as Russia invades the Eastern European nation.

The pedestrian bridge crosses above Interstate 40 and is located just off of Scissortail Park. It features a public art installment inspired by the scissor-tailed flycatcher, Oklahoma’s state bird.

It was lit up in blue, yellow and other vibrant colors in honor of the nation of Ukraine.

Skydance Bridge lit up in honor of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine. He announced the U.S. will join the European Union by directly sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other members of the Russian national security team, according to NBC News.

Fighting has intensified since Russia launched its invasion on Thursday.

Russian forces are trying to reach the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but Ukraine officials said hundreds of invading troops were killed.

Russia is encountering “greater resistance” than it might have expected from the Ukrainians , a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News on Friday.