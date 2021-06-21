Skydance Bridge to light up the night sky for pollinators

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Pollinators are being celebrated this week across the country, including in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma City Skydance Bridge will be lit in bright yellow and orange on Monday, June 21 to raise awareness for Monarch butterflies.

Right next door at Scissortail Park, the Nature Conservancy and Okies for Monarchs will host a Pollinator Night.

“Pollinator week is a time to celebrate and increase education and awareness about our pollinators,” said Katie Hawk, with the Nature Conservancy.

Guests at Pollinator Night will receive free wildflower seeds, have opportunities to buy Milkweed and other pollinator plants, and go on a wildflower walk.

Hawk says Oklahomans should care about pollinators because they are responsible for 1/3 of the food and drinks on our tables.

“Without our pollinators, we won’t have a lot of our food and beverages, so if we like our food and drinks, we should definitely be investing more in plants for our pollinators,” said Hawk.

Milkweed is the host plant for monarchs and is crucial for the survival of butterflies.

“A host plant is what they lay their eggs on and their young will be raised on, so when they lay their eggs and become caterpillars, they eat the milkweed leaves. Milkweed does have a light level of toxicity, which is why they utilize it. It makes their baby caterpillars taste really gross to predators such as birds,” said Hawk.

Pollinator Night will be at Scissortail Park on Monday, June 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, visit Okies for Monarchs.