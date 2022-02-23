OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We’re not done with winter just yet as another round of winter weather moves into Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the following counties:

Lincoln

McClain

Cleveland

Pottawatomie

Seminole

Hughes

Stephens

Garvin

Murray

Pontotoc

Coal

Jefferson

Carter

Johnston

Atoka

Love

Marshall

Bryan

Oklahoma

Grady.

The winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Beginning Wednesday morning, freezing rain and sleet will move into southwestern Oklahoma and spread northeast.

The main wave of winter precipitation will continue in the metro until around noon. At this point, models are suggesting that we could see .10 accumulation of ice.

In addition to the freezing precip, Oklahomans will also have to deal with wind chills near -10 degrees.

On Wednesday afternoon, the ice will continue to accumulate in southeastern Oklahoma. However, central Oklahoma will have a break with just some light sleet or flurries.

By 11 p.m., light freezing rain, sleet, and even some snow will move in and last until mid-Thursday morning. With this wave, the metro could pick up an additional .05 to .10 of ice or sleet.

Southeastern Oklahoma could see a significant amount of ice accumulation.

The storm system will be out of the state by Thursday afternoon.

The main impacts from the storm will be on bridges, roadways, and closures.