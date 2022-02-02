OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While central Oklahoma dodged much of the freezing precipitation Wednesday morning, crews in northern Oklahoma are reporting slick and hazardous roadways

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews say a mix of snow, freezing rain, and sleet are impacting roadways in the Panhandle, northwest, north central, and northeastern Oklahoma on Wednesday morning.

Crews in the Panhandle and northwestern Oklahoma say roads are snow-covered and slick.

Highways in Pawnee, Osage, Washington, Kay, Grant, Noble, and Garfield counties are slick in spots and some areas are already seeing ice accumulating on bridges.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate and will impact the morning commute.

Drivers are being warned to avoid travel in these areas if possible. If you must drive in the area, you should be cautious of rapidly changing conditions and plan for delays.

During snowy and icy conditions, drivers are asked to:

Stay 200 feet behind road clearing equipment

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking

Be aware of ‘black ice,’ which looks wet but is actually a thin layer of ice

Be patient and allow extra time to reach your destination.