OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, a semi-truck jackknifed near MacArthur Blvd. and Airport Rd. As a result, several other vehicles crashed.

“If it [were] snow, I’d be good, you know? But this ice, man, I don’t like it,” said Larena Bell.

Like many Oklahomans, Bell had to drive to work despite the freezing rain and slick roadways.

“There was a car that had turned over to over speed, nothing but a sheet of ice,” said Rose Howard.

City of Oklahoma City officials say street conditions are incredibly slick and hazardous. The city has 25 trucks salting snow routes, but drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution.

As of 8 a.m., EMSA responded to 22 falls on ice and ten crashes due to the icy conditions in the Oklahoma City metro.

Early Thursday morning, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation had to shut down all lanes of eastbound I-40 in western Oklahoma between Clinton and Weatherford due to multiple crashes.

“It happens very quickly, and then it’s over,” said Trooper Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “That’s why we preach so much. Slow down, take your time, and create those traveling distances.”

Trooper Foster told KFOR two people died.

“It was a little treacherous. But in the long run, I [could] get through as long as you watch your speed,” said Howard.

I-40 is still considered slick and hazardous from Clinton east to Hinton.

