OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The freezing rain that moved through the state overnight caused slick roads across certain parts of the Oklahoma City metro.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, a semi-truck jackknifed near MacArthur Blvd. and Airport Rd. As a result, several other vehicles crashed.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

City of Oklahoma City officials say street conditions are extremely slick and hazardous. The city has 25 trucks salting snow routes, but drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution.

As of 8 a.m., EMSA responded to 22 falls on ice and 10 crashes due to the icy conditions in the Oklahoma City metro.

Early Thursday morning, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation had to shut down all lanes of eastbound I-40 in western Oklahoma between Clinton and Weatherford due to multiple crashes.

At one point, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported six crashes involving four or five semi-trucks rolled over in different areas along I-40.

I-40 is still considered slick and hazardous from Clinton east to Hinton.

For a live traffic map, click here.

If you do have to get out, take it slow and be aware of your surroundings. Drivers should pay extra attention around bridges and overpasses.