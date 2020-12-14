Slick spots, black ice remain concerns during Monday morning commute

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say drivers should use extra caution on the roads while heading to work on Monday morning.

After Sunday’s snowstorm, crews say black ice and slick spots developed overnight on many elevated and wet surfaces in central and eastern Oklahoma.

Officials say crews are treating the areas, but say refreezing will continue as temperatures are low.

Travel conditions in western Oklahoma have improved overnight, but slick and hazardous areas are still a concern.

Salt, sand and plowing operations continue to be underway where needed in central and eastern counties to treat remaining areas of slush and ice. Crews in south-central Oklahoma are also closely monitoring for refreezing and will treat areas as needed.

Officials say drivers should go slow, be alert to changing conditions, and plan extra travel time for their morning drives.