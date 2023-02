OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews were busy early Thursday morning as dozens of accidents were reported across the metro.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews are reporting isolated slick spots in parts of central Oklahoma.

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution during the morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses.

By 6 a.m. on Thursday, officials were working over 30 accidents in the metro area.