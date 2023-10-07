OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — It was a “paw-some” day to be a dog and enjoy all of the fun and beautiful weather at Dogapalooza at Bob Moore Subaru in north Oklahoma City. This pet-friendly festival brings dog lovers of all kinds out for pet portraits, microchipping and to encourage adopting a fur-ever friend by Bella SPCA.

Photo courtesy KFOR.

Courtney Maker couldn’t resist the happy face of one doggy named Rogan and she decided to take him home.

“Came out to see the cute dogs but ended up adopting one of them,” Courtney laughed.

You can tell that Rogan was a happy pooch to have a new pet parent. And the dogs weren’t the only ones having fun today.

“So this is our 10th year for Dogapalooza,” said Dylan West, Used Car Sales Manager at Bob Moore Subaru. “Gives us the opportunity to really bring the community and give back and let people bring their pets out and enjoy the fun.”

News 4 is proud to be the television sponsor of Dogapalooza and we encourage everyone to consider adopting a pet. Studies have shown that pet ownership has encouraging health benefits.