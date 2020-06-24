Slight increase approved for state university, college tuition & fees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approved minor increases to tuition and mandatory fees for the state’s public colleges and universities.

In-state undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees will increase an average of 1.3 percent for the 2020-21 academic year, according to a State Regents news release.

“Our public higher education institutions operate in an extremely challenging fiscal environment,” said Joseph L. Parker Jr., chair of the State Regents. “This slight increase at some of our regional universities and community colleges will help them to continue to focus on increasing college degree completion, including the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and health professions in order to meet current and future workforce demands in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.”

The increase will result in full-time college students, on average, paying $79.97 more for mandatory fees in 2020-21, according to the news release.

“The State Regents and our public colleges and universities continue to work tirelessly to keep higher education affordable for Oklahoma citizens,” said Chancellor Glen D. Johnson. “It’s been an extremely difficult budget year for our state. This modest tuition and fee increase will assist our higher education institutions in meeting their mandatory costs while continuing to provide outstanding academic and support services to our students.”

The University of Oklahoma in Norman, as well as Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and Tulsa, will not increase tuition and mandatory fees in 2020-21.

