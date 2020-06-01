Small business’ windows shattered during Saturday protest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Small businesses took a hit during Saturday night protests in Oklahoma City.

“I feel violated. It’s awkward to see your own property getting destroyed. Coming down here and watching it, it’s been an eye-opener,” said Gannon Mendez, who is the co-owner of Saucee Sicilian.

Gannon is left picking up the pieces of his brick and mortar dreams on Sunday morning.

“We’re in the process of doing it until everything hit last night,” Gannon said.

The owner of the popular Oklahoma City food truck was planning to move into a building near N.W. 17th and Classen.

Gannon and his family watched in disbelief as windows were broken out and items were taken from inside.

“We watched it happen on TV live, and it was just a different feeling of watching your own property that you have get destroyed,” Gannon said.

While Gannon had just recently acquired the property, construction had already begun to turn it into a pizza restaurant.

The family owned business was also hit hard by the pandemic.

We spoke with Gannon’s wife just two months ago as they were trying to find ways to keep the business going.

“When we started losing a lot of the big events, Heard on Hurd, and a lot of the events at Bleu Garten,” Angie Mendez told News 4 back in March. “It’s just going to take everybody banding together to get through it. Sharing each other’s posts.”

Even with Saturday’s damages and the setback from the pandemic, Gannon says there’s no hard feelings.

“Very sad. Very hurt. Not angry at all. I completely understand all the protests and support it. I think a lot of people need to talk about what’s going on in the world. Not just in Oklahoma City but everywhere,” Gannon said.

Gannon says he does have insurance. He doesn’t have an estimates of damages yet.

