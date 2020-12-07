Small businesses host holiday pop-up market in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As you’re shopping for gifts this holiday season, many of Oklahoma’s small businesses hope you keep them in mind.

Experts say the coronavirus pandemic has caused many Americans to turn to online shopping for large retailers in order to complete their holiday shopping.

On Saturday, local businesses came together to put on a holiday pop-up market near 13th and Harvey.

The market was held outdoors and booths were spread apart so visitors could keep their distance from one another.

Organizers say these types of events are vital, especially to new businesses.

“A lot of small businesses in Oklahoma City have been hit really hard by the COVID pandemic, so we wanted to make it an easy way for people to come out, you know, wear a mask, be outside and shop locally,” said Carly Sowecke, with the Make Ready Holiday Market.

Organizers say they hope to do a pop-up market each month.

LATEST STORIES: