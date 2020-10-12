Small Oklahoma police department quarantined for COVID-19

CHELSEA, Okla. (KJRH) – An Oklahoma police department is closed due to COVID-19 exposure.

Officials with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office told KJRH that the Chelsea Police Department is closed so officers could quarantine after the police chief tested positive for COVID-19.

The department consists of eight officers.

Community leaders say the officers will continue to receive calls and complete reports, but will not have direct contact with the public.

Instead, nearby law enforcement agencies will help with the service calls.

