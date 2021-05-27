Small town of Dover hit hard by what may have been tornado

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s still unclear whether a tornado touched down in the town of Dover in Kingfisher County, but strong winds caused a lot of damage throughout the little town.

High winds and heavy rain left trees, branches and other debris throughout the streets Thursday afternoon.

“Pretty loud, pretty windy, lot of hale, pretty intense, started shaking the vehicles around,” said Dover Asst. Fire Chief Calvin Dhonde.

Dhonde and other firefighters were helping Louis Carmona’s family cover their home with a tarp after the wind blew the roof clear off of the home.

“I thought it would just be a small part of it. I didn’t think half of it would be gone,” Carmona said. “It was worse than I expected.”

A roof blown down.

Just down the street, a camper was blown onto its side.

“A little sickening but I had already talked to insurance and everything,” said Jace Karnes. “I never thought it would have tipped over. I’ve stayed in that thing a lot of times with high winds and everything, and I’ve never had an issue with it even rocking all that much.”

A number of OG&E trucks worked to restore major power lines that were down as quickly as possible.

Putting tarp over a home after a roof was blown off.

Meanwhile, neighbors helped one another pick up a mess left in a matter of minutes.

“It’s a nice little community. Someone needs help, they’re there to help,” Carmona said. “That’s why I like living here.”

Dhonde said there were no injuries that he knows of.