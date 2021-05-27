Small town of Dover hit hard by what may have been tornado

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s still unclear whether a tornado touched down in the town of Dover in Kingfisher County, but strong winds caused a lot of damage throughout the little town.

High winds and heavy rain left trees, branches and other debris throughout the streets Thursday afternoon.

“Pretty loud, pretty windy, lot of hale, pretty intense, started shaking the vehicles around,” said Dover Asst. Fire Chief Calvin Dhonde.

Dhonde and other firefighters were helping Louis Carmona’s family cover their home with a tarp after the wind blew the roof clear off of the home.

“I thought it would just be a small part of it. I didn’t think half of it would be gone,” Carmona said. “It was worse than I expected.”

Photo goes with story
A roof blown down.

Just down the street, a camper was blown onto its side.

“A little sickening but I had already talked to insurance and everything,” said Jace Karnes. “I never thought it would have tipped over. I’ve stayed in that thing a lot of times with high winds and everything, and I’ve never had an issue with it even rocking all that much.”

A number of OG&E trucks worked to restore major power lines that were down as quickly as possible.

Photo goes with story
Putting tarp over a home after a roof was blown off.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

Meanwhile, neighbors helped one another pick up a mess left in a matter of minutes.

“It’s a nice little community. Someone needs help, they’re there to help,” Carmona said. “That’s why I like living here.”

Dhonde said there were no injuries that he knows of.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report