MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One Oklahoma family is safe after their home caught fire overnight.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Midwest City firefighters were called to a home near S.E. 15th and Midwest Blvd.

When they arrived at the scene, flames could be seen coming from the home.

Officials say the family woke up to a smoke alarm sounding in the home, and everyone was able to make it out safely.

The Red Cross is now at the scene to help the family who was displaced.