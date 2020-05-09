Smoke alarm saves Oklahoma City family from fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A smoke alarm saved a sleeping family and their dog from a fire that ended up causing extensive damage to their home.

“Once again, a smoke alarm is credited with waking a sleeping family providing them precious time to escape a home that was on fire,” Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department stated in a news release.

Firefighters were alerted to a house fire in the 1800 block of NW 30th Street at 3:13 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the two occupants of the home and their dog safe outside.

Firefighters swiftly located and extinguished the blaze, containing it to the room it ignited in.

Fire officials investigated the fire and determined that it likely started in a wall due to a problem with an electrical outlet, according to Fulkerson

“The fire spread to the sofa and would have continued to grow quickly if firefighters had not arrived when they did,” Fulkerson said.

Damage to the home is estimated at $35,000.

Smoke alarms are essential in all homes, Fulkerson said.

“Smoke alarms not only save lives, but the early notification they provide also means that 911 is called sooner. The earlier the 911 call, the greater chance firefighters have to be able to control the fire before it spreads to multiple rooms or the attic. More importantly, firefighters have a greater chance to rescue someone in need if they arrive sooner,” Fulkerson said.

The Fire Department provides smoke alarms to community members free of charge.

To obtain a free smoke alarm and schedule a free installation by the Fire Department, do either of the following:

• Call (405) 316-BEEP (2337) – Available in English or Spanish

• Go to www.SmokeAlarmsOKC.com (English) or www.GratisAlarmasOKC.com (Spanish)

Fulkerson said community members should contact a licensed electrician for an electrical system check if any of the following occurs:

• If you smell an electrical odor

• If you have dimming lights

• If switch plates or outlet plates are warm to the touch or discolored

• If you have frequent blown fuses or tripped breakers

• If you experience a tingling feeling when touching an electrical appliance