OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say discarded smoking material is to blame for a fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 172nd and Western Ave.

Dispatchers learned that the homeowner woke to the sound of his smoke alarm going off. When he got out of bed, he could see smoke coming from his garage.

“We believe this to be started from discarded smoking materials. The gentleman does say that he had smoked in the garage prior to this,” said Major Jerod Shook, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “The homeowner was alerted by the smoke detectors inside. He woke up and found his house full of smoke. He exited the structure without injury.”