OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just because you can’t see them doesn’t mean they’re not there. We’re talking about Oklahoma snakes.

They hate the heat as much as we do and while they are hiding out, you find them when and where you least expect.

Venomous or not, just spotting a snake is enough to send most people into a panic.

“It will get your heart pumping but maybe something you want to avoid,” said Jena Donnell, with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Officials say snake sightings have declined in this extreme heat but just because they’re out of sight doesn’t mean they should be out of mind.

“Just like we don’t want to go outside and spend too much time in the hot of the day, our snakes, a lot of them, will kind of shift in a more nocturnal lifestyle,” Donnell said.

While you may see them out more at night and in the morning, during the day, snakes frequently hide out under bushes and rocks to find shade but they can also seek relief around your home.

“Rotting or decaying logs or limbs that have fallen over, leaf piles. If you’ve been working on a construction project and have some metal or extra lumber laying around, those are going to be pretty good areas for those snakes,” Donnell said. “They’re just looking for cooler areas where they can hunt for rodents and insects and other things.”

If you decide to tidy up these areas, there’s a useful tool that can keep those sneaky snakes at bay.

“Rakes are a great tool for a lot of cleanup and they kind of help you keep that distance built in,” said Donnell.

Staying aware of your surroundings is key.

“Listen with your ears as much as you look with your eyes,” Donnell said. “So you’re going to be watching for movement but you’re also going to be listening for movement as well.”

Snakes have been known to climb through vents into dryers in your laundry room.

Experts say you should also check the outdoor sealing of your home to be safe.