OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For those using SNAP benefits in 12 storm-affected counties will be getting a percentage of their benefits replaced for the month of June.

According to Oklahoma Human Services, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA-FNS) has approved an automatic replacement of 45% of the June 2023 benefits given to current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers in 12 counties affected by the June 17 storms.

Those counties include Atoka, Creek, Johnston, Mayes, McCurtain, McIntosh, Muskogee, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner, officials say. More than half of households in these counties lost power, affecting their ability to keep food at safe temperatures.

“Our agency is here to provide help and hope to Oklahomans when they need us, and we are committed to using all available resources in support of this mission,” said Deb Smith, Director of Adult and Family Services. “We are grateful for the support of USDA-FNS to approve the waivers needed to bring these additional resources and keep food on the table for Oklahoma families affected by our state’s recent storms.”

OKDHS says customers in the storm-affected areas do not need to do anything to get these benefits. The benefits will be automatically transferred to their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards by June 30.

Customers who have already received the replacement benefits through a Request for Destroyed Food Replacement form will not get any additional benefits, according to OKDHS. Those who have submitted the request and have not received their replacement benefits yet do not need to submit another form or take any additional action.

Officials say customers who lost more than 45% of food bought with their June 2023 SNAP benefit may complete a Request for Destroyed Food Replacement Form. If accepted, the home’s secondary replacement will only be the difference between the requested amount and the mass replacement.

“USDA is committed to supporting our partners at Oklahoma Human Services to ensure affected families can receive much-needed relief from the recent severe storms,” said Southwest Regional Administrator, Bill Ludwig. “The waiver can help ease the burden and aid Oklahomans in their recovery by offering replacement of some of their benefits.”