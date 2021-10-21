SNL star Colin Jost coming to SWOSU

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star said on Instagram Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – A celebrity comedian who is known for his roles on Saturday Night Live is coming to an Oklahoma university.

Comedian Colin Jost of SNL fame is coming to Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. as part of the university’s Panorama Series and Homecoming Week.

Jost serves as a head writer at SNL, television’s longest running and most successful sketch and comedy show.

Jost has co-anchored ‘Weekend Update’ alongside fellow cast member Michael Che since 2014.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $79. Tickets on the day of the show will increase to $20 to $90.

Tickets are available online.

Jost and his wife, actress Scarlett Johansson, and their new baby currently reside in New York.

