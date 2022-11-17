WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma museum that celebrates space travel is also paying tribute to a special passenger on Artemis 1- Snoopy.

The Stafford Air & Space Museum says Snoopy has been working with NASA since the late 1950s.

In May of 1969, General Thomas P. Stafford and his crew of Apollo 10 launched from Cape Kennedy with a lunar module dubbed as “Snoopy.”

The crew nicknamed the module Snoopy because it was supposed to “snoop around” the surface of the moon and find a safe landing spot for the Apollo 11 mission.

A stuffed Snoopy also became the center of attention for an iconic NASA photo with General Stafford.

Credit: NASA

According to PBS, Snoopy was part of a prank that was being played on lunar module pilot Eugene Cernan.

Cernan agreed to take something to the moon, but wasn’t aware of what. Obviously, he wouldn’t be able to fit the giant Snoopy toy in his pocket.

However, Stafford stole the spotlight when he was captured patting Snoopy’s nose.

Now, Snoopy will be heading to the moon as a passenger on board Artemis 1.

Snoopy serves as the “zero-g indicator,” or a visual indicator to determine when the rocket reached orbit.

“When NASA was identifying what the ZGI would be(opens in new tab), it just seemed to make sense that it was Snoopy,” Melissa Menta, senior vice president for marketing and communications at Peanuts Worldwide, said in an interview with collectSPACE.com. “Snoopy has been part of the NASA history for so long.”