‘Snow angels’ helping pull Oklahomans out of a jam in snow-covered roads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even with Thursday’s warmer temperatures, people all over Oklahoma are getting stuck on snow-covered roads. But there to help are a number of “snow angels” lending their time and resources to help pull people out of a jam.

Jake Wisdom took it upon himself this week to cruise around the city and offer a helping hand.

He said he’s pulled out nearly 50 stuck vehicles thanks to his modified Toyota Tundra. It’s a truck he typically uses for his appliance business but one he was happy to find other uses for.

“I figure I’ve got the truck for it, why not use it,” he said.

On Thursday, even when the main roads were clear, Wisdom spotted drivers all over the metro with their wheels spinning in ice and slush.

He’s one of several Oklahomans who put the word out on Facebook that he’s here to help.

“Thi is all we got, this is humanity,” Wisdom said. “This is how we better everyone in life and I just wanted to help people make a difference.”

For days he was jumping in and out of the car, getting down into the snowy streets beneath cars, and pulling people to safety. It’s a big deal for anyone in a tough situation.

“I would expect someone to try and do that for my family, I would be very grateful,” Wisdom said. “God is always good helping bless.”