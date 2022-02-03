OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many children across Oklahoma are out of school due to the winter weather, experts stress that the freezing cold could put a damper on their snow day.

Throughout the day on Thursday, temperatures will remain in the teens and single digits across Oklahoma. Wind chills are expected to make it feel like -10 degrees in Oklahoma City.

If the kiddos plan to play in the snow, make sure they are dressed in several layers and come inside after a few minutes.

Also, watch for signs of hypothermia like shivering, exhaustion, confusing, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness.

A second wave of snow is expected to move into the metro by 11 a.m. on Thursday, and could bring several more inches of snow.