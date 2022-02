OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When the winter storm arrived, so too did snow people, as in snow men and women made by children and folks still young at heart. But did you know that there’s also snow dogs in the metro?

Paul Lewis, a talented community member, made this family of snow dogs near NW 192nd and Western.

Snow dogs. Courtesy of Paul Lewis.

The snow dogs are so lifelike that you just about want to walk up and pet them!

Paul posted a video of his frosty-four-pawed creations on Instagram.