‘Snow Mountain’ forms in downtown OKC as crews work to clean city streets

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s just one illustration of exactly how much snow we’ve seen in the last couple of days.

A huge pile of snow is growing in downtown Oklahoma City.

“Trying to keep the streets clear and keep it safe as we can for everybody to drive on right now,” said Tim Brill with Rudy Construction.

His crews, contracted with OKC, are driving around the metro, scooping up snow, putting it in the back of dump trucks and then dumping it in the Bob Howard lot west of Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“This is a historic amount of snow that we’ve gotten,” said city of Oklahoma City spokesperson, Kristy Yager.

The mountain is continuing to grow.

“We’ll fill up most of this parking lot and even this one behind us if we have to,” said Brill.

Even though it looks fun from a distance, crews are warning … stay away.

“Do not please nobody be on it,” said Brill. “That’s compacted snow. It’s gonna be like razor blades, I mean ice.”

Downtown can be a challenge to clean up.

City staff says one reason is the sun can’t reach a lot of areas downtown and you can’t plow the snow onto the sidewalks.

“We need to sidewalks accessible for ADA use and for businesses so that requires that we hire somebody to actually scoop up all of the snow and take it to a location,” said Yager.

Now they’re working to cut ‘snow mountain’ down to help with the melting process, but staff says you can expect to see it there for at least a couple of weeks.

“I’m not sure how long they’ll allow us to keep it there because it’s going to be a mountain and it’s going to be there for a while,” said Yager.