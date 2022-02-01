OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans prepare for a winter storm, many people are wondering exactly what type of precipitation they will see at their home.

A winter storm watch has been issued for almost the entire state from Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, most of the state will see a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

However, the totals of each will depend on what happens in the air above us.

Just one degree of temperature change can make all the difference.

KFOR’s Emily Sutton says the type of precipitation will depend on the mid-level area of warm air above the surface. That layer of air plays a big role in what you’ll see on the ground.

If the layer of air is very thick, you will just see rain.

If the layer becomes a bit thinner, it will change over to freezing rain or sleet. When the warm air is gone, you will see snow!