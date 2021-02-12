Snow Routes: With dangerous cold and large snowfall expected here are you metro snow routes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Arctic winter blast coming is set to bring high accumulations of snow.

IF you must be out on the roads it is good to know where the snow routes are in the metro.

Officials advise you to stay home if possible, however there are some who must be out in the winter weather.

The roadways are slick and some are snow packed.

Below is a snow route map for Oklahoma City residents to use to navigate snowy weather.

Here are the snow routes for Norman.

Norman Snow Routes

Norman Snow Routes (secondary)

The KFOR 4Warn Storm Team is tracking the record-breaking winter storm and will keep you 4Warned!