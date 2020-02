Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As snowfall blanketed much of the state on Wednesday, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum took on a winter wonderland feel.

KFOR flew the 4 Sight Drone over the grounds of the museum and memorial to capture the sight.

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum