Snowy mountain forms as crews clear Oklahoma City streets

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews across Oklahoma City are working to clear the roadways of snow that packed onto streets during Sunday’s storm.

Early Sunday morning, crews and contractors were plowing streets across Oklahoma City. Since the snow is more powdery, it has been causing issues by blowing across roadways.

Crews knew they wouldn’t be able to just push the snow to the side of the road, so they have been taking the snow to a new location.

A snowy mountain has formed in downtown Oklahoma City as crews pile up the snow that fell on city streets.