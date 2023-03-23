OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A northwest Oklahoma City family is reeling from the shock of the tragic deaths of two 18-month-old children last week.

“It’s just devastating,” said Dawn Lemons, who was the toddlers’ godmother. “We are taking it moment by moment, not even day by day. It’s literally moment by moment.”

Last Thursday, the twins, Loreli and Locklyn Callazzo, drowned in a backyard swimming pool. The Oklahoma City Fire Department told KFOR they are not sure how long the kids were in the pool.

“We just got the call that two children were in a pool,” said Greg Merrell, Battalion Chief OKCFD. “Then upon our arrival there, one of the parents had already gotten them out of the pool.”

What exactly unfolded still isn’t clear. On Wednesday, a spokesman for the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed it’s under investigation and nothing about the incident appears to be criminal.

“We’re still working on [figuring out] what exactly went wrong to make this our reality,” said Lemons. “I can tell you that I found out Thursday morning and we got a phone call, and we weren’t sure what was going on and obviously the worst of the worst had happened.”

Lemons said yesterday close friends and loved ones had a celebration of life for Loreli and Locklyn. She adds that the two were inseparable.

“They had so much love in their life that they were given and that they gave. They were never apart,” said Lemons. “So full of life and wonder and joy at everything.”

She asks everyone to show the Callazzo family compassion as they cope with this unthinkable heartbreak.

“Think about how they’re feeling and what they’re going through before you decide to not be so nice,” said Lemons. “You never know when something is going to happen. This was a horrible, horrible accident.”

Lemons created a Go Fund Me page to help the family with expenses.

They also plan on having a candlelight vigil this Saturday to honor the twins.