‘Soak up the sun’ with Sheryl Crow at Tulsa concert

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Kick off your summer by soaking up the sun with Sheryl Crow as she performs in Tulsa on the last day of spring!

The nine-time GRAMMY Award recipient’s first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven of them charted in the Top 10 and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales.

Some of her No. 1 hits include “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun,” and “The First Cut is the Deepest.”

She is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.