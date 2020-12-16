Sobriety Checkpoint planned for Friday in Enid

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and its ENDUI team will partner with the Enid Police Department for a sobriety checkpoint in Enid on Friday, December 18.

The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. along with high-visibility patrols throughout the evening.

“The goal is simple: to make Enid and the surrounding area as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads,” said the ENDUI team.

In 2019, 338 Oklahomans were killed in drug/alcohol-related crashes.

“Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI,” said OHP.