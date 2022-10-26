OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are planning on heading to Halloween parties this weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds you to never drink and drive.

The OHP’s ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma City Police Department, Midwest City Police Department, and Del City Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint.

The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 through 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Oklahoma County.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.