Sobriety checkpoint planned for Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement officers say they are working together to make Tulsa and Tulsa County roads as safe as possible.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and OHP Troop B to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols on Friday, June 18.

Activities will kick off with high-visibility patrols around Tulsa and Tulsa County on Friday evening through Saturday morning.

In 2019, 338 people were killed in drug or alcohol-related crashes.

