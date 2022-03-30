OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma City on Friday, April 1.

The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

The goal is simple: to make Oklahoma County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads.

Additional deputies and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the OKC metro area before, during and after the checkpoint.

In 2019, 338 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma. Every death could have been prevented if the impaired driver had made the smart choice not to drive while under the influence.

Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver.

“Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance,” said ENDUI Oklahoma. “The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI.”