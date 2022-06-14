OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with authorities in Oklahoma and Garvin counties for sobriety checkpoints and patrols June 17 and 18.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma City Police Department and ABLE will help the ENDUI team conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, June 17.

The checkpoint is planned for Friday night, from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m. The high-visibility patrols will be in the area around the checkpoint and in the county.

Then, the ENDUI team will partner with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and the Pauls Valley Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols in Garvin County on Saturday, June 18.

The checkpoint is planned for Saturday night, from 11 p.m. until 1 a.m. The high-visibility patrols will be in the area around the checkpoint and in the county.

OHP officials say the goal is simple: to make Oklahoma County and Garvin County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads.

In 2020, 396 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.

“Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver,” says OHP ENDUI. “Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI.”