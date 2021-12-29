Sobriety checkpoints scheduled across the state for New Year’s Eve

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is joining forces with other agencies across the state in attempt to lower impaired drivers this New Year’s Eve.

Tulsa County has checkpoints planned from 10 p.m. Dec. 31, until 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022. Agencies involved include the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bixby and Broken Arrow police departments, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Muskogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police.

Another checkpoint is planned in Muskogee, beginning at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to end just before midnight. After midnight all officers, deputies, and troopers working the checkpoint will join the others looking for impaired drivers.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department will conduct a saturation patrol with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Cleveland and Oklahoma counties will have extra patrols on the roads looking for impaired drivers, too.

Last year there were 149 crashes in Oklahoma, two resulting in fatalities. Of the 149 crashes, at least 27 of them were alcohol and/or drug-related.

The ENDUI enforcement team coordinates multi-jurisdictional events on a regular basis, including sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. The locations of these activities are driven by data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and by local request.

This effort is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization. Similar efforts will take place across the United States this holiday weekend.