BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drunk drivers in Bryan County this weekend.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Durant Police Department, and Calera Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints.

The sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrol will be held in Bryan County on Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Additional officers and troopers will be on duty, looking for impaired drivers across the Bryan County area.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.